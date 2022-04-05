Deines earnes KCAC Women's Track Athlete of the Week honors

The Sacred Heart boys tennis team edged Salina South on Tuesday to take first place in the team standings at the Ellsworth Invitational. The Knights were led by their singles players, Casey Perrin and Jace Douglas. Perrin took second place at No. 1 singles, losing in the final to Peyton Ryan of Central Plains. Douglas finished first at No. 2 singles, defeating Bobby Pace of South in the semifinals and Chase Maier of Hoisington in the final.

ELLSWORTH, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO