ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Deines earnes KCAC Women's Track Athlete of the Week honors

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kansas Wesleyan's Tabetha Deines (SR/Salina) has been named the KCAC Women's Track and Field Track Athlete of the Week for her efforts last week....

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Class B Champions earn Little Caesar's Team of the Week honors

The money would go towards burying power lines, improving drainage, and adding sidewalks, lighting, and bike paths downtown. ULM meteorology students take observations ahead of storms out in field. Updated: 9 hours ago. A group of ULM’s meteorology students is out tracking the storm as it moves into Alabama.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salina, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Salina, KS
Sports
Salina Post

Sacred Heart boys tennis first in team standings at Ellsworth

The Sacred Heart boys tennis team edged Salina South on Tuesday to take first place in the team standings at the Ellsworth Invitational. The Knights were led by their singles players, Casey Perrin and Jace Douglas. Perrin took second place at No. 1 singles, losing in the final to Peyton Ryan of Central Plains. Douglas finished first at No. 2 singles, defeating Bobby Pace of South in the semifinals and Chase Maier of Hoisington in the final.
ELLSWORTH, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy