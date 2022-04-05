Deines earnes KCAC Women's Track Athlete of the Week honors
Kansas Wesleyan's Tabetha Deines (SR/Salina) has been named the KCAC Women's Track and Field Track Athlete of the Week for her efforts last week....salinapost.com
Kansas Wesleyan's Tabetha Deines (SR/Salina) has been named the KCAC Women's Track and Field Track Athlete of the Week for her efforts last week....salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0