ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s local medical school is offering an evening of fun fundraising and casino-style games benefiting their student scholarship fund. Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, better known as LECOM, has been producing high-quality doctors for years now, but with rising costs for higher education all over the country, medical students are in an average of 200 thousand dollars of debt. LECOM is hoping to alleviate as much of that burden as it can.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO