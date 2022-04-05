ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulbert recalls first-Masters nerves

By Joe Avento javento@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Hulbert has an important job at the Masters, serving as a rules expert for CBS, but 35 years ago, he had a different kind of pressure. The former All-America golfer at East Tennessee State made his Masters debut in 1987. He said it was a nerve-racking experience. “I...

Kingsport Times-News

Power makes Masters cut on the number

Seamus Power was going in the wrong direction during the second round of the Masters when he found his game just in time to make the cut. Power, the East Tennessee State graduate, made three birdies on the back nine at Augusta National and finished with his second consecutive 74. That left him four over par for the tournament, good for a tie for 45th place and allowing him to make the cut without a stroke to spare.
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
Kingsport Times-News

Colin Richmond Doran

JOHNSON CITY - Colin Richmond Doran of Johnson City passed away on April 4, 2022 peacefully at home with his wife and special friends at his side. He was born in Wigan, England on December 29, 1949. He attended the Gidlow School. After completing secondary school, he began an apprenticeship at British Aerospace at the age of 16. Upon completion of his training at British Aerospace, he continued his education receiving his degree in Mechanical Engineering. In 1982, he came to the U.S. with Dolson-Park Industries which later became Joy Mining Machinery and more recently Komatsu. Colin believed in the value of education and professional development. While working, he completed the qualifications to earn his designation as a chartered professional engineer. He was inducted into the Institute of Mechanical Engineers (I Mech E) of the U.K. in 1998. He retired from Komatsu after 45 years of service.
Kingsport Times-News

Josephine Hutchison Morrison

Josephine Hutchison Morrison died at home on April 6, 2022 after a lifetime of expressing her faith in God through dedication to her family, her church, her community, and particularly her neighbors in need of decent housing. Born on September 10, 1916, in Charlotte, NC, she was the daughter of...
The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama chef promotes living off the land | DON NOBLE

It is indeed a bit odd and difficult to review cookbooks, but there are in Alabama more and more important restaurants, chefs and therefore cookbooks. They highlight Alabama produce and recipes, and deserve some attention. Tasia Malakasis, owner of Belle Chevre, maker of goat cheese, has two cookbooks, “Southern Made Fresh” and “Tasia’s...
