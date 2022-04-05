ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Breland & Friends adds Dierks Bentley, Lily Rose

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreland announces the addition of Dierks Bentley and Lily Rose to the high-profile lineup for Breland & Friends concert to benefit the Oasis Center at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium on April 12th. Bentley and Rose join the previously announced special guests Tyler Braden, Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Mickey...

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Joins CMT Awards Lineup

Following her big win at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Carrie Underwood has been announced as a performer for the upcoming 2022 CMT Awards. According to a release from CMT, Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, and Old Dominion have been added to the line-up of performers at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which will take place in one week. Others performing are Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and Carly Pearce.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Russell Dickerson
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Kane Brown
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Sends Message to Fans Ahead of Final Las Vegas Residency ‘Reflection’ Show

Carrie Underwood and her “Reflection” Las Vegas Residency have been a smashing hit so far, and the singer is almost reluctant to go home. We know Underwood will be happy to spend some time with her husband and kids for the next month or so. But this residency seems to have been an incredible experience for the country star, and one she doesn’t want to let go of just yet.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dierks Bentley Invites Daughter on Stage for Fun Duet at Houston Rodeo

Watch Dierks Bentley and his daughter perform on stage together at the Houston Rodeo. It’s a proud dad moment. Dierks Bentley is a proud performer and dad after his show last weekend in Houston. His 13-year-old daughter Evie ends up joining him onstage to sing the ZZ Top classic, “Gimme All Your Lovin.'” The father-daughter jam session ends the show, and fans are impressed by Evie’s vocal chops.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Cmt Music Awards#Breland Friends#Ryman Auditorium#Amazon Music Breland#Donations To Oasis Center#Love Country
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Is Heading To Las Vegas For Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Residency This Fall

Miranda Lambert is heading to Sin City. The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year just announced her very first Las Vegas Residency, Velvet Rodeo, which will take place at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater. I truly don’t think there’s anything she can’t do at this point, from owning her own clothing line to being the only female artist with a bar on Broadway in Nashville, this Vegas residency is another massive milestone for Miranda in her career. The […] The post Miranda Lambert Is Heading To Las Vegas For Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Residency This Fall first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance at Nashville Bar Following Historic Three Night Run

When country music star Morgan Wallen makes a surprise appearance at a Nashville bar, then it’s going to make some people take notice. Imagine sitting there and you’re having a drink. One minute you are just chatting with friends or someone you’re there at the bar with at that time. Then you look up and see Morgan Wallen make his way through the bar. And you know that he’s had a historic three-night run in Music City.
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

2022 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and More Added to Star-Studded Roster

One week away from its major network television debut on CBS, The CMT Music Awards continue to unveil superstar performers. On Monday, the network revealed Mickey Guyton + Black Pumas, Old Dominion, and Carrie Underwood would join the already star-studded line-up of performers. Previously announced singers include co-host Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris + Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell + Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban and The Judds.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

2022 CMT Music Awards: Jimmie Allen, Jason Aldean and More to Perform

Get ready to move, Nashville! Another round of performers for the 2022 CMT Music Awards have been announced, and the line-up is stacked with a roster of some of this year’s nominees. The CMT Music Awards is known for bringing some of the best world premiere performances and biggest...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy