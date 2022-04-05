ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Warns of New Phone Scam

By Sam Haut
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of a phone scam, similar to the one used in recent months, which has resurfaced in an attempt to scare and scam people out of money. According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office, the call comes from 307-278-4520...

