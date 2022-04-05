ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

New Miss Rodeo Wyoming Announced

By Eve Hamilton
 3 days ago
The Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association has a new Miss Rodeo Wyoming for 2022, announcing that Madelaine McElwee has taken over after the resignation of Sierra Butler. McElwee, who was born...

