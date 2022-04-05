Watch Now: Couple gets married amid destruction in Kharkiv, and more of today's top videos

Marry Me Now premieres tonight at 9pm on OWN. Stream this new Oprah Winfrey Network reality show for free when you register for Philo and FuboTV. Marry Me Now puts a brand new spin on the relationship reality series, placing power in the hands of women no longer interested in waiting for their partner to pop the question. No more waiting for a ring, these ladies are ready to plan their own wedding in just three days—without even telling the groom. After the third day of preparations, donning her wedding dress, the bride will surprise her hopefully-husband with a proposal and subsequent ceremony. Depending on his answer, they’ll either walk away, or stroll all the way down the aisle. Watch the series premiere of Marry Me Now tonight at 9pm on OWN.

TV SERIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO