Pembroke, GA

VIDEO: Pembroke & Bryan Area Heavily Damaged By Tornado

By DeWayne Grice
Grice Connect
Grice Connect
 3 days ago
Bulloch County Emergency Services are responding to a mutual aid request from Bryan County. They...

Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

