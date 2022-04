Dirty Manners is an up-and-coming Singaporean brand looking to redefine sustainable fashion through its launch collection, which effortlessly combines comfort with style. Minimalist constructed essentials dominate the collection, with a color palette that is inspired by the country’s lush rainforests. Gender-neutral staples such as the Classic Tee and Sweatshorts crafted from upcycled fabric and organic cotton can be easily integrated into any wardrobe. Contemporary cuts adorn the Mini Tee and Sweatshorts made specifically for women. Brush fleece lining encapsulates the latter, highlighting the brand’s commitment to luxury. Meanwhile, branding takes form in a triple crescent flower with a fan silhouette, serving as a constant reminder of mother nature’s beautiful intricacies.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 19 DAYS AGO