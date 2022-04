Whitney Mercilus announced his retirement from the NFL on his Instagram account Wednesday. "It's time to hang it up," he wrote alongside a video. "Merci out." The pass-rusher was a first-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft and spent the majority of his 10-year career with the Houston Texans before he was released during the 2021 season. He finished the year with the Green Bay Packers, appearing in six regular-season games and one playoff game.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO