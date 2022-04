KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A jury could not come to a decision after three days of deliberations in a Kalamazoo County murder trial. A mistrial was declared March 21 in the trial for Tikario McMillon, 18. He is charged in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court with of two counts of first-degree murder, five counts of felony firearm and one count of first-degree home invasion.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 17 DAYS AGO