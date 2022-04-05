ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is today’s news? | April 5, 2022

By Megan Schilling
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s roundup, get caught up on the latest ag technology developments and land use news. In a letter to grain merchandisers, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack closed the door to suggestions for the emergency planting of crops on land enrolled in the Conservation Reserve, saying it would be...

Check out this South Dakota rancher’s drought plan

If there’s an epicenter for drought, its central and western South Dakota. Still, South Dakota ranchers like Dan Rasmussen are persevering through these difficult times as is profiled in this story by the South Dakota Grassland Coalition. South Dakota’s drought is bad and getting worse. Meanwhile, a new, long-range...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egg prices spike as bird flu outbreaks reach two-month mark

Americans will not run out of eggs in the ongoing outbreak of bird flu, the worst since 2015, says Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Four percent of the U.S. layer flock has died in the two months since the first confirmation of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) on Feb. 8. Egg-laying...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat climbs, U.S. crop worries add to supply concerns

CHICAGO, April 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed for a second session on Tuesday as worse-than-expected U.S. crop conditions added to global supply concerns already heightened by the war in Ukraine. Corn and soybeans were also higher, bolstered as U.S. growers weigh last-minute planting decisions. The most active wheat contract...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

USDA raises world corn stocks, beating trade expectations

Friday’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates made few changes to South American crop production compared to last month and raised global corn ending stocks slightly. 2021/2022 WORLD CROP PRODUCTION. On Friday, the USDA pegged the 2021 Brazilian soybean production at 125.0 mmt vs. the USDA’s estimate last month...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat rebounds, soybeans drop on record U.S. acreage forecast

April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures gained ground in early Asian trading on Monday after two sessions of losses, while soybeans extended losses following the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) forecast of a record U.S. soy acreage. Corn futures were firmer after closing mixed in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

FACTBOX-Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

April 4 (Reuters) - More than 22 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows. The USDA on Sunday confirmed Texas' first case in a commercial pheasant flock. Flocks...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache forecasts China's 2022/23 corn imports at 20 million T

April 6 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "Post forecasts overall feed demand to decline by 2% in MY (marketing year) 2022/23 as prices rise and additional contraction of the swine industry is anticipated. Corn for feed consumption in MY2022/23 is forecast up 2.8%, or 6 million metric tons (MMT). MY2022/23 corn, wheat, and rice production are all forecast down due to the push to increase oilseed production and weather conditions in major wheat growing areas. Production, consumption, and imports of both barley and sorghum are expected to remain robust in MY2022/23. Post forecasts MY2022/23 corn imports at 20 MMT and revises the import estimate for MY2021/22 to 24 MMT, which is 2 MMT below the USDA official estimate as delivery into China for contracted corn could be problematic owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Feed wheat consumption is forecast down as feed mills a return to traditional levels of corn in feed rations."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago futures firm ahead of USDA weekly exports report

April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures rose in early Asian trading on Thursday ahead of a weekly export sales report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while traders kept a close watch on the Ukraine crisis that has disrupted global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Canada's canola exports seen rebounding in 2022/23 -USDA attache

April 7 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Ottawa:. "Canola ending stocks are forecast to close marketing year (MY) 2021/22 at just 15% of the five-year average, driven by reduced yield due to drought and strong global demand for oilseeds. Assuming a return to average yields, canola exports are forecast to nearly double in MY 2022/23, driven by strong global demand for oilseeds and a rebuilding of exportable supplies. Canola yield recovery is dependent on vast canola-growing areas of Saskatchewan and Alberta receiving more spring rain and lessening current drought conditions. Six crush plant expansions and new builds are projected to bump canola crush capacity from 11 million metric tons (MT) in 2021 to at least 17 million MT by 2025. ... In marketing year (MY) 2022/23, Canada's total production of oilseeds (canola, soybean, and sunflower seeds) is expected to increase 35% over the previous year to 25.7 million metric tons (MT) based on expectations of improved canola yields."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers have sold 20.7 mln T of 2021/22 corn, ministry says

BUENOS AIRES, April 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's farmers have sold 20.7 million tonnes of corn from the 2021/22 season so far, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday, noting that 1.2 million tonnes were traded in the week through March 30. The weekly volume rose sharply compared to the same period...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Declining Ukrainian exports boost U.S. grains

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn climbed on Monday, underpinned by disrupted supplies of Black Sea grains as the conflict in Ukraine continues, while attention shifts to U.S. production. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat rose 21-1/4 cents to $10.05-1/4 a bushel by 10:53 a.m. (1553...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat firmer on U.S. wheat decline

CHICAGO, April 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed on Tuesday as worse-than-expected U.S. crop conditions added to global supply concerns already heightened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Corn and soybeans were also higher, bolstered as U.S. growers weigh last-minute planting decisions. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Food, farming and forestry must be transformed to curb global warming, UN says

April 5 (Reuters) - Protecting forests, changing diets, and altering farming methods could contribute around a quarter of the greenhouse gas cuts needed to avert the worst impacts of climate change, according to the United Nations' climate panel. But the changes are unlikely to happen unless governments act to spur...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago futures rise ahead of U.S. monthly supply-demand assessment

(Updates prices, adds comment) April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures rose in early trade on Friday, boosting weekly gains ahead of the U.S. agriculture department's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report to be released later in the day. The report comes as traders keep...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine March grain exports fall sharply vs Feb - ministry

April 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports in March were four times less than February levels, due to the Russian invasion, the economy ministry said on Sunday. March grain shipments overseas included 1.1 million tonnes of corn, 309,000 tonnes of wheat, and 118,000 tonnes of sunoil, the ministry added. Ukraine...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans firm, corn mixed ahead of U.S. supply and demand outlook

CHICAGO, April 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures climbed on Thursday, bolstered by eroding South American production and steady U.S. export sales. CBOT wheat and corn futures eased ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly global supply and demand report due Friday, expected to reflect the potential impact of the war in Ukraine and planting trends in the United States.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT soybeans, wheat firm after tighter stocks

CHICAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures firmed on Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) assessed global supply and demand, reflecting the impact that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has had on Black Sea exports. Grain prices remained underpinned by Russia's six-week-old invasion, which has...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 40-45 cents, corn up 9-10 cents, soy up 16-19 cents

CHICAGO, April 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 40 to 45 cents per bushel * Wheat rallying on export disruptions from Ukraine and Russia and concerns about the harvest potential of the U.S. crop. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday said the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated 30% good to excellent as of April 3, below market expectations for 40%. * The benchmark CBOT May soft red winter wheat contract rose above its 10-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 45 cents at $10.55-1/4 a bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was up 45-1/4 cents at $10.83 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat rose 24-1/4 cents to $11.09-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 9 to 10 cents per bushel * Strong export demand supports corn futures following a USDA report that showed weekly corn export inspections near the high end of market forecasts and news of the biggest corn export sale to China in nearly a year. * CBOT May corn futures last traded 10 cents higher at $7.70-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 16 to 19 cents per bushel * Soybeans rising as calls for a trucker strike in Argentina boost export prospects for U.S. supplies. * Benchmark CBOT May soybeans rose above their 50-day moving average during overnight trading. * CBOT May soybeans were last up 18-1/2 cents at $16.20-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Paul Simao)
CHICAGO, IL

