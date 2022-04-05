What is today’s news? | April 5, 2022

CHICAGO, April 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 40 to 45 cents per bushel * Wheat rallying on export disruptions from Ukraine and Russia and concerns about the harvest potential of the U.S. crop. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday said the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated 30% good to excellent as of April 3, below market expectations for 40%. * The benchmark CBOT May soft red winter wheat contract rose above its 10-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 45 cents at $10.55-1/4 a bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was up 45-1/4 cents at $10.83 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat rose 24-1/4 cents to $11.09-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 9 to 10 cents per bushel * Strong export demand supports corn futures following a USDA report that showed weekly corn export inspections near the high end of market forecasts and news of the biggest corn export sale to China in nearly a year. * CBOT May corn futures last traded 10 cents higher at $7.70-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 16 to 19 cents per bushel * Soybeans rising as calls for a trucker strike in Argentina boost export prospects for U.S. supplies. * Benchmark CBOT May soybeans rose above their 50-day moving average during overnight trading. * CBOT May soybeans were last up 18-1/2 cents at $16.20-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Paul Simao)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO