A grocery store/gas station combo in Waukesha, Wisconsin is being sued for setting their prices at the pump too low last year. Woodman's is a local grocery chain, and like many grocery stores, they have a gas station, too. And it's this gas station that's the center of all the hubbub because the BP and Shell stations in town say Woodman's prices were too good.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 18 DAYS AGO