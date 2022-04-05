ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

LIVE: 2022 Spring Election Results

By Mike Spaulding
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe polls are now closed for the 2022 Spring Election....

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
SCNow

Springs announces County Council re-election bid

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence County Councilman Jason Springs will seek another term in office. Springs, a Democrat representing Council District 1, kicked off his re-election campaign Saturday morning at the Lake City Park. “I am excited to announce that I am running for re-election for Florence County Council...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
KSLA

Louisiana Municipal Primary Election results

The collision happened on I-20 W at I-49. The facility was constructed nearly 100 years ago as one of the first high schools in the area to serve African American students in the Texarkana Arkansas School District. Man convicted of killing girlfriend. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A Vivian man...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy