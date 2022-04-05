ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry McKenna plays at Berks Jazz Fest, continuing 7 decades of music

By Jim Vasil
 3 days ago

READING, Pa. - Over seven decades, he and his tenor saxophone have shared the stage with the likes of Wynton Marsalis, Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. "I played behind those guys," said McKenna. "It was kind of a kick to be...

