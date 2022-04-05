Larry McKenna plays at Berks Jazz Fest, continuing 7 decades of music

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Outlaw Music Festival is returning to Pittsburgh. The festival will bring country music legend Willie Nelson to the Pavilion at Star Lake on July 31. He’ll be joined by ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe and The War and Treaty. “Willie Nelson & Family are so excited to be back on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour with this all-star lineup of artists,” Nelson said on Facebook. The festival will hit the road in June and will feature other artists like Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers and Brothers Osborne, though lineups vary per date. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., but presale kicks off Wednesday morning.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 DAYS AGO