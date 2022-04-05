ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal, NJ

It's a Deal! Shore town, coastal group agree on beach access

By WAYNE PARRY
seattlepi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAL, N.J. (AP) — Deal has made a deal. And it just might satisfy everyone who had been fighting about public access to a beach in this wealthy Jersey Shore enclave in a lawsuit that had been bouncing around the legal system for three years. In a settlement...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
OBA

Orange Beach, Gulf Shores to crack down on truck violations

Loud pipes, bright lights, horns face 'no-tolerance' mandate. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – When the Orange Beach Invasion truck show comes to town annually, the staging of the event and having the event at The Wharf is not what causes concerns for citizens and police in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deal, NJ
Government
City
Deal, NJ
Deal, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
The Daily South

Gulf Shores, Alabama Named No. 1 Place to Buy a Beach Home

Good news for Southerners looking to buy a beach home! Gulf Shores, Alabama has been named the top destination to buy a beach home in the United States, according to a new report released by Vacasa. Best Places to Buy a Beach House 2022 ranked the best U.S. destinations to purchase a vacation rental property based on average capitalization rate, the rate of return on a real estate investment.
GULF SHORES, AL
CBS 58

Inspired by a sled, a unique project on Lake Michigan's bluffs will provide beach access

MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- "The whole idea is instead of fighting nature, to work with it." It took the innovative design of Andrzej Sitarski of About Nature, LLC to get the people that visit Virmond County Park in Mequon something they've wanted since the land was donated in 1944, a way to get down the 100-foot high bluff to the beach and into Lake Michigan.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Parry
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~104 N BAY SHORE DRIVE~BROADKILL BEACH~MILTON

104 N Bay Shore Drive - Lot #112, Milton, DE 19968 ~ Broadkill Beach ~ LOOKING TO BUILD? GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A BEACH BLOCK LOT WITH POTENTIAL BAY & REFUGE VIEWS. This lot is ready for you to build your dream beach home. Beautiful lot located in the highly sought after Broadkill Beach. Steps away from the beach and a short drive away from downtown Milton, Lewes, and Rehoboth Boardwalk. Choose your own builder and design your perfect beach home as this lot offers no builder tie in, which leaves endless possibilities for you to be creative when customizing your next home. If you are looking for a quiet beach getaway, Broadkill Beach is a must to consider! Site evaluation has been ordered. Call today for more information.
MILTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Beach#Access Point#Public Access#Ap#Chera#The Littoral Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy