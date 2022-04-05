ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Expect 90s through the weekend but no triple digits yet

By Royal Norman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temperatures around metro Phoenix made it into the low-90s on Tuesday afternoon, and we’re going to stay there in the 90s through the upcoming weekend. Saturday will probably be the warmest day in the run with highs...

Unsettled weather pattern through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday, highs in the low 80s, scattered showers and storms developing around the lake for the afternoon, then pushing towards the coast for the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire viewing area under a level 1/5 threat for severe storms. Radar...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
'Triple Threat' - Several Solar Storms Are Expected to Hit Earth This Week

Since mid-January, the Sun has behaved erratically, with flares and coronal mass ejections virtually every day. This indicates that some of those explosions have blasted in the general direction of Earth, suggesting that we're in for some solar storms. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction...
ASTRONOMY
Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Severe storms possible early next week

After an active end to March, April looks to start on the same note with yet another round of severe storms possible early next week. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a large portion of East, Central, and North Texas for this severe potential with a Monday/Monday Night timeframe. The right combination of ingredients will keep all types of severe weather on the table, from hail to wind and even a few tornadoes.
HOUSTON, TX
Guests flocking to Country Thunder in Florence

Why it took nearly 8 years for Arizona to schedule its latest execution. Arizona has its first execution scheduled since 2014 but there's controversy surrounding the drugs used in putting inmates to death. Missing Indiana couple on Tucson road trip found; man dead, wife hospitalized. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Airports across the country have been experiencing another round of delays and cancellations this weekend, including here in Arizona. There have been over 200 cancellations and delays at Sky Harbor Airport on Sunday. Two main reasons why there have been so many stranded are stormy weather...
PHOENIX, AZ
Weekly pattern update into early May

High latitude blocking is likely to continue much of this month, which will likely prevent any long-duration warmups across southern Canada and the northern United States. What it likely means is that there will likely be several cut-off lows marching across the northern half of the U.S., keeping many areas unsettled and slightly cooler. If you are looking for sunshine and prolonged warmth, the Southwest U.S. will fit the bill. Unfortunately, I am getting quite concerned once again across this region, as the severe/extreme drought has already expanded with below-normal snowpack in place. I fear we could once again be looking at widespread, extreme drought conditions across the Southwest U.S. with a greatly enhanced fire threat into the summer. Reservoirs may reach record lows in some areas once again.
ENVIRONMENT
Arizona Attorney General puts out warning for Country Thunder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning County Thunder concertgoers to avoid buying and consuming any illegal substances this weekend, especially due to the concert being near the border and drug crisis. The four-day event runs from Thursday, April 7 until Sunday, April 10...
ARIZONA STATE
Truckers to face whiteout conditions in Northwest

A strong snowstorm that began in the Northwest on Sunday will gain more steam early this week. A potent cold front will move across the region through Tuesday, producing heavy snow, powerful winds and periods of whiteout conditions. By the time the storm fades, many high elevations of the Washington...
ENVIRONMENT
Fire conditions in San Antonio to be ‘critical’ through weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Dry air has settled over Texas causing critical chances for fires in the San Antonio area through Sunday. The dry air combined with gusting winds and dried-out vegetation are cause for fire concern. Bexar County spokesman Tom Peine said local residents should not be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Breezy and warm weather expected Wednesday, 90s are coming

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and warmer on this Tuesday with lows tonight in the mid-50s. High-pressure building in from the west will bring sunny and warmer conditions statewide. Unfortunately, still a bit breezy through Wednesday morning and windy in western Arizona throughout the afternoon. The 90s will be here...
ARIZONA STATE

