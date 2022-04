South Carolina (FOX Carolina) - DHEC is urging parents to make sure their children have the chicken pox vaccine as two outbreaks have been reported this month. One chicken pox outbreak was at an elementary school in the Upstate on Mar. 10, although DHEC did not confirm which school. A second outbreak was also reported at a childcare facility in the Lowcountry.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 DAYS AGO