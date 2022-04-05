Amarillo EDC Details New Job Platform, Upcoming Event

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia on Monday announced new details about summer programming and job opportunities in the city. City leaders held a news conference at City Hall on Monday afternoon. Activities include summer camps at rec centers, programs at the library, and swim lessons at pools. “These types of activities are lifelines for our kids and we believe that keeping children and youth engaged in dynamic summer experiences will help keep them safe and help reduce community violence,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. For more details on summer programming in the city, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 DAYS AGO