ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Ruffles and Rust Expo Returns for Spring Market

By Sheryl Proctor
Myhighplains.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ruffles and Rust Expo is back...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Texas Hot Tub Expo Returns March 18th Through 20th

Dave Dettman aka Dr. Gadget, the brand ambassador and spokesperson for Master Spas, knows a thing or two about pools. He chatted with Studio 512 Co-host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about everything under the sun about swim spas and hot tubs at San Marcos Premium Outlets. He says this is...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KCBD

Market Street locations set to host ‘Special Events’ Expo

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Market Street will host its “Special Events” Expo at all Texas Market Street locations on March 26 and 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day. This annual event is an opportunity for guests across Texas and New Mexico to sample different products and see what is available for their next special occasion!
LUBBOCK, TX
Myhighplains.com

Politics Today for April 3, 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today. Dr. Kellyann: "Weight Loss After 60 Comes Down to This Daily Habit" The Magic Metal Windmill Everyone in Boardman is Talking About. Windmill. Loophole Allows This Asset To Be Tax And Penalty Free In Your Retirement. Goldco.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Spring, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
Myhighplains.com

Act Now! Plexaderm Offering Trial Pack Special

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Reduce lines, wrinkles, and bags under your eyes in just minutes. That’s what Plexaderm promises. The product uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin. It’s a cheaper alternative to going under the knife or purchasing more expensive...
AMARILLO, TX
WVNS

Women’s Expo ready to return to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A staple event in Beckley returns for its 24th year. The Beckley Women’s Expo kicks off Friday, March 25, 2022. The event features vendors, artisans, and local businesses from around the area. People will have the chance to visit tables throughout the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and have the chance to […]
BECKLEY, WV
Myhighplains.com

Attempting Markie Martin’s Asian Noodle Peanut Slaw

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Always inspired by those who can cook something healthy and delicious, if you haven’t followed Markie Martin on Instagram you’re missing out. She is the NewsNation Correspondent for the Texas area but also loves to cook up a great dish, especially this Asian Noodle...
TEXAS STATE
KWQC

Flower and Garden Show returns to QCCA Expo Center this weekend

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The 2022 QCCA Flower and Garden show is back March 25-27 at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. In addition to new exhibits, there will be more flowers than ever before on display this year, along with landscapes and outdoor displays. Hours for the...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ruffles#Life Insurance#Digital Currency#Metal#Orthopedic#Rust Expo Returns#Kamr
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati Home Expo returns to Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - If you're looking for some design inspiration, the Sharonville Convention Center is the spot to be over the weekend. The Greater Cincinnati Home Expo runs from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. There are dozens of vendors and contractors showcasing...
SHARONVILLE, OH
Newswatch 16

Outdoor expo in Wyoming County to usher in spring

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — Wyoming County residents also had a special way to kick off the spring season. The Creekwalkers Outdoor Expo at Factoryville Fire Company Station 9 showcased many different vendors from local parks, businesses, college clubs, and more. Visitors could also enter basket raffles or purchase snacks and...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WMBB

The Great American Home and Garden Expo returns this weekend

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’ve been wanting to spruce up your garden, or make renovations to your home, there is a one-stop-shop to help you do just that.  The Bay Building Industries Association is hosting its annual Great American Home & Garden Expo. The event is returning after a brief hiatus due to Hurricane Michael […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Rust
Myhighplains.com

Chef Bud Makes Masters Ham Sandwich Sliders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a busy week in sports with the Masters Tournament happening and the start of baseball seasons across the country. This recipe by Chef Bud is easy to make and delicious. Don’t forget to check out his classes happening this spring, the first on...
RECIPES
Myhighplains.com

The Brunch Truck New Spring/Summer Menu Plus Easter Sunday Menu

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Brunch Truck of Amarillo is getting ready for the spring and summer season as well as Easter Sunday. Check out the new menu items that will launch soon, and make sure you call and get your Easter Sunday vegan items before next week.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

A Healthier Tuna Fish Sandwich

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s the spring season meaning we don’t always want to turn on the oven and heat the house up, that’s why sandwiches are a great option. Registered Dietitian Brenda Garcia from The United Family of Stores has a tuna sandwich recipe that is healthy, with just a few switches to make it delicious and good for you.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Colorful Closets Hosting Clay Shooting Event

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets is a non profit organization providing clothing and mini wardrobes for children in need. Thanks to donors, the organization will be able to wardrobe more than 4,000 students by the end of 2022. They’re hosting the “Clays for the Closet” event on May 6th...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Steel’N Time for Pups Event Helping Gracie’s Project

Loophole Allows This Asset To Be Tax And Penalty Free In Your Retirement. You Could Be Experiencing Early Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms- Find out Now. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
ANIMALS
Myhighplains.com

Royal Bar Features New Cause Drink of the Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Royal Bar is always featuring amazing cocktails and eats, and each month one drink helps give back to the Amarillo Little Theatre. This month the cause drink is called the Persephone after the Greek goddess of the underwold. It features Still Austin Whiskey, Pama, Pomegranate...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Eric Jenkins Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Eric Jenkins is the CEO of Education Credit Union, but hasn’t worked in Amarillo for all of his career. He sits down with Jason Boyett from Hey Amarillo to discuss his career, the importance of credit union’s and his move to Amarillo. A...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Kwahadi Museum Hosting Free Family Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Kwahadi Museum is inviting the community out to enjoy traditional Kwahadi dancing, the museum and family friendly activities. It’s April 10th starting at 1 p.m., that’s when the museum will open with free admission. Then the Kwahadi show starts at 2 p.m.. This event is being put on as a fundraiser for the children of Ukraine.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy