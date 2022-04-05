ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Chef Bud Makes Masters Ham Sandwich Sliders

By Sheryl Proctor
Myhighplains.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a busy week in sports with the Masters Tournament happening and the start of baseball seasons across the country. This recipe by Chef Bud is easy to make and delicious. Don’t forget to...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

McDonald's Makes Waves With New Breakfast Sandwich Currently Being Tested

McDonald's fans in Cincinnati have the opportunity to try a brand new breakfast sandwich, at least "new" to the golden arches. The Southern Style Chicken Breakfast sandwiches are being tested in Cinncinatti through April 4. McDonald's could try it in other markets if the sandwich succeeds there before granting it a permanent spot on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Employees Are Sharing The Most Abominable Sandwiches They've Had To Make

Have you ever been in line at a fast-food place, not in the drive-thru in the comfort of your own car, but standing directly in line with a group of strangers? In between waiting for your order to be called and looking through your phone, you'll overhear people giving their orders. You try to focus on your text message when — wait, what? Did you hear that correctly? Did they really order something like that? No, that can't be. Who would walk into a place like this and order that out loud? Whether you're at a McDonald's, Burger King, a Wendy's, or any other fast food joint, you're bound to hear some pretty weird orders. And who else would be more familiar with freaky requests than those behind the counter?
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Panda Express Is Making a New Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao

If Panda Express’ wildly popular Orange Chicken is one of your favorite orders, then you're in luck. The fast casual chain is working on a new Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao that sports the sweet and savory menu favorite in a convenient, handheld package. The new menu offering features a...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Parade

32 Best Crock Pot Ham Recipes From Honey Baked Ham to Ham Sandwiches and Soup,

If you haven’t had the chance to make a ham in a slow cooker, this post will really inspire you to cook like a pro for Easter—or just for the weekend. Not only will the Crock Pot save you space in the oven when you’re baking side dishes and treats for the kids, but it will also produce a tender and delicious ham. No matter what level of home cook you are, these 32 best Crock Pot Ham Recipes will be a favorite for many years. Scroll down to see many inspirational recipes that will also use up that leftover ham.
RECIPES
Myhighplains.com

Chef Bud Makes Irish Nachos

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’re getting closer to St. Patrick’s Day, and Chef Bud is making some Irish Nachos. Check out the recipe and instructions below. 2 C leftover corned beef, or deli corned beef shredded. 2 C shredded swiss cheese. 1 ½ C shredded cabbage, blanched...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ham Sandwich#The Masters#Sliders#Swiss Cheese#Food Drink#Kamr#Black Forest Ham#C Mayo 1#Tblspn#Hawaiian#Preheat
Myhighplains.com

Chef Bud Makes Shrimp Tacos

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Chef Bud is back and making some shrimp tacos. Check out the recipe below!. Pat dry the cleaned shrimp with paper towels. Place in a medium bowl, add cumin, cayenne and garlic. Season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Stir and combine. Place in...
AMARILLO, TX
Parade

This Crock Pot Apricot Dijon Spiral Ham Makes the Best Easter Leftovers

This Crock Pot Spiral Ham recipe is my family‘s most requested ham recipe for Easter. This easy slow cooker supper calls for a 3- ingredient glaze that creates a juicy, tender, super moist ham like no other. The apricot dijon glaze is very simple to make and it gives the ham a sweet and salty flavor that’s over-the-top mouthwatering. It’s definitely a Crock Pot ham will have your dinner guests coming back for seconds (and thirds, and fourths).
RECIPES
WHNT-TV

Ukrainian Master Chef Turns Restaurant Into Bomb Shelter

A Ukrainian chef is using his skills to help his own country and its resistance to the Russian invasion. levgen Klopotenko is turning his restaurant into a bomb shelter for civilians and feeding hungry Ukrainian fighters.
WORLD
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Myhighplains.com

A Healthier Tuna Fish Sandwich

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – It’s the spring season meaning we don’t always want to turn on the oven and heat the house up, that’s why sandwiches are a great option. Registered Dietitian Brenda Garcia from The United Family of Stores has a tuna sandwich recipe that is healthy, with just a few switches to make it delicious and good for you.
AMARILLO, TX
The Guardian

Master Cheng review – soupy tale of a Chinese chef in smalltown Finland

A widowed chef from Shanghai travels with his son to a tiny town in Finland in order to pay his debt to a Finnish friend. But when nobody seems to know the man he’s looking for, Cheng (Pak Hon Chu) starts to help out in the kitchen of the failing local diner. His cooking soon wins over the grizzled locals, who hitherto regarded foreign food as a direct assault on their Finnish manhood. And his thoughtful, gentle personality captures the heart of diner owner Sirkka (Anna-Maija Tuokko).
RESTAURANTS
Alt 101.5

Yum! Montana’s Young Master Chef Competing in Gordon Ramsay Show

I have always been a fan of chef Gordon Ramsay. So much so, that I have completely lost count on what season of "Hell's Kitchen" we are on. There is a certain charisma that a celebrity chef must have, and chef Ramsay has got plenty of it. Now, I know he can be a little brash. I know that he has a filthy mouth. But, that is what makes chef Ramsay the celebrity chef he is.
MISSOULA, MT
Austin Chronicle

Comedians and Local Chefs Celebrate the Joy of the Sandwich at SXSW

SXSW loves to cross-pollinate. Any combination of music, movies, and technology will do, and recently comedy and food have come onto the scene. These two newcomers did a dance at Joe DeRosa’s Sandwich Summit: Breaking Bread Over Culinary’s Greatest Creation. Created by DeRosa, the panel featured both comedians...
RESTAURANTS
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte chefs are making a mess. 4 controversies to watch

At the height of the pandemic, restaurants had a “we’re all in this together” attitude. Now that things are back open and people are racing to make up lost revenue and time, strains are showing. The big picture: Multiple feuds have emerged in Charlotte’s dining scene over the past few weeks, and the public is […] The post Charlotte chefs are making a mess. 4 controversies to watch appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hartford Courant

Ichiro Kitchen Express offers ramen, hibachi, bento at takeout-focused location near CCSU

The newest restaurant in the neighborhood near Central Connecticut State University is an Asian fast-casual place with a familiar-sounding name: Ichiro Kitchen Express, at 1460 East St. in New Britain. Two principals of Ichiro Kitchen Express, Jimmy Zhu and Vincent Ouyang, also are principals in Ichiro Hibachi and Sushi in West Hartford Center. However, the two restaurants are separate ...
RESTAURANTS
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect pancakes, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. “There are two sides to a pancake. One is brown and fluffy. The other is burnt.”. So said the former NFL coach Bill Parcells, a master of gridiron strategy but...
NFL
Myhighplains.com

Act Now! Plexaderm Offering Trial Pack Special

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Reduce lines, wrinkles, and bags under your eyes in just minutes. That’s what Plexaderm promises. The product uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin. It’s a cheaper alternative to going under the knife or purchasing more expensive...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy