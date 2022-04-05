ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County Police Air Unit helps capture kidnapping suspect driving stolen car

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

www.fox5atlanta.com

CBS Denver

Thornton Police Catch Man Suspected Of Robbing One Woman, Hitting Another With Stolen Car

By Anna Maria Basquez THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – After a short chase, police caught a man suspected of robbing one woman and hitting another with a stolen car. It started at a Walmart in Thornton during rush hour on Wednesday. Police say a man, who had a dog on a leash, took an item from a woman leaving Walmart at 9901 Grant Street in Thornton. Another woman tried to chase him to get the item back. The suspect, who was in a vehicle stolen out of Lakewood, knocked over the woman who tried to apprehend him. “She got knocked down by the vehicle...
THORNTON, CO
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Police arrest Largo Drive shooting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department(SPD) has arrested a suspect in connection to shooting on Largo Drive in February that left one man injured. Around 7 p.m. on Feb. 27, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 12400 block of Abercorn Street and discovered Daryl Brown suffering from gunshot wounds. He was […]
SAVANNAH, GA
#Kidnapping#Stolen Car#Driving#Police#In A Car
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jonesboro traffic stop leads to arrest of man sought in DeKalb murder case

A man was arrested in Jonesboro Thursday after officers discovered he was wanted in DeKalb County on murder charges tied to a 2021 homicide case. Jonesboro police pulled over Derico Joseph McCoggle, 20, for a traffic stop on Fayetteville Road. Officers said the Jonesboro resident appeared nervous and tossed a firearm out the passenger’s side of the car when he was asked to show his hands.
JONESBORO, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Help needed to identify drive-by shooting suspect car

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a drive-by shooter. Deputies say they were called to a hospital about someone with a gunshot wound. Deputies learned that multiple people were driving south on Road 156 between avenue 288 and avenue 280. The people were passing a slower […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
CBS 46

Car full of teens crashed in Austell leaving 1 dead, 3 injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 15-year-old is dead and three others recovering from injuries after their vehicle crashed in Austell. It happened on March 29 at around 8:31 p.m. Investigators with the Cobb County Police Department learned that a red 2017 Nissan Maxima was driving southbound on Warren Drive as it approached an intersection. As the Nissan entered a right curve, the driver, a 16-year-old girl, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and the car proceeded to rotate clockwise before winding up in a front yard where the front portion collided with a stump.
AUSTELL, GA

