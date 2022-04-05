ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City Woman Charged After False Rape Report

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Woman from Bay City has received probation after lying to police and falsely accusing a man of rape. 24-year-old Emily Larner was originally charged with a False-report felony, which was reduced to 6 months...

Bay City, MI
