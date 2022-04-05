ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Fire danger will be high Wednesday

Geary County Emergency Management has announced that a cold front was forecast to move through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing...

First fire danger, then rain arrives Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wind over central and eastern Kansas will pick up on Wednesday, which will help to elevate the fire concerns for the area. Strongest winds will be east of a line from Russell to Medicine Lodge. Temperatures will be quite warm statewide, with much of the state seeing 60 and 70 degree weather.
WICHITA, KS
WSAV NOW WEATHER: Elevated fire danger today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Most of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are at a greater risk for wild fires though Saturday evening. A red flag warning will go into effect at noon today and continue through 8 p.m. this evening. Due to extremely dry and and breezy conditions with low humidity levels will be between […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Warm weather will come with a concern of fire danger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today will end up being the coldest day for at least a week. As dry conditions continue and warm temperatures return, fire danger will be elevated. As we go through this week, the combination of low humidity, above-average temperatures and any wind will create...
YANKTON, SD
Oklahoma fire crews busy over weekend with high fire danger

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma fire crews were kept busy over the weekend with extremely high fire danger. In the metro, Oklahoma City fire crews responded to more than 650 emergency calls over the weekend. Fifty-two of the calls were grass fires or burn complaints. On Monday, crews were faced...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Storm Track 3 Forecast: High fire danger Sunday, rain returns Monday

The weekend is off to a beautiful start with plenty of sunshine and spring-like temperatures. This trend carries us into the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the 70s as winds turn gusty leading to high grassland fire concerns. Fire Weather Warnings remain in place for many...
WICHITA, KS
Fire weather warning issued for Friday

WASHINGTON-MARSHALL-CLAY-RILEY-POTTAWATOMIE-DICKINSON-GEARY MORRIS COUNTIES. National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for Friday afternoon and evening due to strong winds and low relative humidity that is anticipated. Wind is forecast at 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-35 mph. Humidity will be 17-23 percent Friday afternoon. Any fires that develop...
RILEY, KS
Little Apple Post

Grass fire consumes hundreds of acres in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY—A large grass fire in the area near Carlson Road, north of Fancy Creek in northern Riley County burned approximately 1500 acres on Wednesday, according to Riley County Fire District 1. Two properties were evacuated. Volunteers remained on the scene overnight. There are no injuries. Officials have not...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Red Flag and Freeze warnings will be in effect

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon through 8 PM Friday. Fires may rapidly spread due to gusty northwest winds and very dry conditions. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph gusting up to 35 mph could occur with relative humidity as low as 18% expected Friday afternoon. A...
ENVIRONMENT
Little Apple Post

Firefighters respond to a pair of fires near I-70

Geary County Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges tells JC Post that multiple agencies sent assistance to combat a pair of fires near I-70, one on Government Hill near the 301 exit and another farther east near the 307 McDowell Creek Road exit. There were no injuries and as of Friday evening no major building damage had been reported.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Fire crews respond to semi-trailer fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Customers were evacuated from the Manhattan Goodwill on Thursday afternoon after a semi-trailer caught fire in its loading dock. The Manhattan Fire Department says on Thursday, April 7, crews responded to the Goodwill at 421 E Poyntz Ave. with reports of a fire. When crews arrived,...
MANHATTAN, KS
