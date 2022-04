Ouch! I was sitting under an oak tree, minding my own business, when all the sudden an intense stinging sensation lit up the skin on my back. I stood up and did a rapid shimmy, dislodging a fuzzy caterpillar who had fallen from the oak and down the back of my shirt. More From the Extension: County fair teaches 4-H members lifelong values Hopping nuisances: Eastern lubber grasshopper can invade your garden ...

ANIMALS ・ 1 HOUR AGO