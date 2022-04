April 9 - Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit the go-ahead double in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a 7-0 deficit Friday night to defeat the visiting Texas Rangers, 10-8. Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays and Danny Jansen had a solo shot on...

