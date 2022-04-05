Stoughton Man Flies To Poland With Body Armor, Medical Supplies For Ukrainians

STOUGHTON (CBS) — A Stoughton man is on a mission to provide protection for his loved ones in Ukraine.

“I worry about my Ukrainian people, you know. The kids die. Pregnant women die,” Mikhail Kurilo told his daughter, Orysya Kurilo during a FaceTime conversation Tuesday afternoon. “They kill everybody. ”

On Sunday, the 68-year-old Mikhail could no longer standby and do nothing as war rages in his home country of Ukraine. He flew to Poland with eight bags filled with Kevlar helmets, body armor, and other medical supplies.

Orysya said the protective armor is what their loved ones in Ukraine told them they needed the most.

“We’re now seeing uncles, cousins, relatives, friends, getting drafted. And, they go into a little bit of training, and then they get handed a weapon and they’re off,” she said, “I drove to New Hampshire to pick up 14 helmets. What we’re doing is providing direct help to people who are going out to fight. You know, local guys that we know that need the protection.”

On Tuesday, Mikhail dropped the supplies with Ukrainians at the border. He plans to make the trip again, a divine mission of sorts.

“If you save somebody’s life, God going to say thank you. God sees everything,” Mikhail said.

The family is also selling perogies and other Ukrainian food dishes as fundraisers at their church, Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church, in Jamaica Plain every Sunday.