Martinsville, VA

Carson Hocevar - Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago
Hocevar on making his first short track start of the 2022 season: “I feel pretty confident going into Martinsville this week. We were on the front row last fall before a penalty set us back, but we rallied to drive back up into the top-10. Our No. 42 team had good...

INDYCAR Announces Long Beach Grid Penalty

INDYCAR officials have announced a six-position starting grid penalty for the No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport entry for avoidable contact involving driver Devlin DeFrancesco during the Sunday, March 20 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Rule 9.3.3. Avoidable Contact – The primary responsibility for avoiding contact with a Competitor resides with...
LONG BEACH, CA
NHRA makes final stop at Houston Raceway Park

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series is set to make its final appearance at Houston Raceway Park, closing out a long and illustrious history at the legendary track on April 22-24 with the 35th annual NHRA SpringNationals. The final NHRA national event in Houston is also the fifth race...
HOUSTON, TX
Statement from RFK Racing

“Although we are disappointed in the outcome of the appeal hearing, we are advocates of the process NASCAR has set forth and appreciate the opportunity to make our voice heard in the matter. With that in mind, we do not intend to pursue this further and our focus remains on our upcoming races, with Martinsville up first this weekend.”
MOTORSPORTS
Driver Roster for 2022 Better Half iRacing Dash to Benefit MRO

A total of 13 drivers will be racing for bragging rights, a trophy and a chance to donate a $10,000 winner-take-all purse to their charity of choice in this year’s Better Half iRacing Dash. Scheduled to air live on FS1’s “NASCAR Race Hub” prior to the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 19, this year’s line-up has some veterans and rookies set to drive US Legends Cars via iRacing.
CHARITIES
Weekend Preview: Martinsville Speedway

There are seven different race winners in the seven-week-old NASCAR Cup Series season and plenty of reason to believe that trend of 2022 first timers continues in Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Last week for...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway

No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. HAMLIN AT MARTINSVILLE: Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in wins (five), top-10 finishes (22), laps led (1,987) and average finish (10.2) at Martinsville Speedway. Additionally, the Virginia native ranks second in top-five finishes (16) and pole awards (four). He claimed his first victory at the .526-mile oval in 2008 before winning three consecutive races at the track from October 2009 to October 2010. His most recent Martinsville win came in March 2015. Last season, Hamlin led at least 100 laps in both Martinsville races including the spring race where he led a race-high 276 laps. In the fall race, Hamlin found his way to the front late in the event before being spun out of the lead with less than 10 laps remaining.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
RaceDayNFT, Pocono Raceway Reach Partnership Agreement

RaceDayNFT and Pocono Raceway have reached a partnership agreement to feature ‘The Tricky Triangle’ in the innovative digital marketplace for race fans. Pocono-specific items will be available prior to the track’s July 22-24 NASCAR weekend, featuring NASCAR Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series races plus an ARCA Menards Series race.
NFL
McDowell and WISE-EV Charge Up New Partnership

Another new partner has joined Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) Ford Mustang team. The No. 34 WISE-EV Ford will be featured for three races during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, starting at Texas Motor Speedway in May for the All-Star Race. The No. 34 WISE-EV Ford will return to the track for the Cup Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway in June and for the Kansas Speedway race in September.
MOTORSPORTS
Toyota Racing Weekly Preview - 04.06.22

It’s time to go short-track racing under the lights for the first time this season as NASCAR heads to the track affectionally known as the ‘paperclip,’ Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS| NCWTS. Busch and Toyota turn 500… Kyle Busch will become the...
MOTORSPORTS
Lawless Alan – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado. Alan and the No. 45 team held steady in the top-20 in the opening laps at Martinsville Thursday night before a strategy call to stay out during the caution on lap 38 positioned them in the top-10 heading into the final laps of Stage One. Alan fell one spot short of earning a stage point, settling for 11th in the opening stage.
MOTORSPORTS
PMH Powering Diversity Scholarship Renewed, Will Be Awarded to Three Drivers in 2022

Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH) and SpeedTour have confirmed three recipients of the PMH Powering Diversity Scholarship for the 2022 race season. Designed to create a more diverse field of drivers at the grassroots level, this year’s scholarship will provide free entry fees for all six championship events to one driver in FR Americas and two drivers in F4 U.S.
MOTORSPORTS
Nitro Rallycross Announces First Global Series, Expands Competition Offerings with Debut of All-Electric FC1-X and Group E Class

Today Nitro Rallycross, a disruptive new force in motorsports, announced its inaugural global season. The expanded Nitro RX series kicks off June 18-19, 2022 at England’s legendary Lydden Hill Race Circuit for the first of ten races staged in six countries, including Sweden, Finland, Canada and Saudi Arabia. Nitro RX will then bridge the calendar year to culminate in March 2023 with a championship event held in the U.S. A full schedule is listed below.
MOTORSPORTS
