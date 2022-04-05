UPS In Talks To Use Tugboat, Barge Freight To Deliver Packages To Nantucket

BOSTON (CBS) – It appears UPS will be able to deliver to Nantucket this summer, despite missing a ferry reservation deadline. UPS was forced to look at alternative ways to get packages to the island.

UPS is in talks with 41 North Offshore to use a tugboat and a barge freight to transport packages from New Bedford to Nantucket.

If agreed upon, the route and boats would need to be approved at a public meeting held before the Steamship Authority’s board on April 19.

Normally, UPS shipments to the island would already be set, but somehow UPS missed the boat on booking ferry tickets through the Steamship Authority earlier this winter. The boats were nearly booked up when the mistake was realized.

In a statement, UPS said it has ferry reservations and is working on other transportation options.