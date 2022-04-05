ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southborough, MA

Southborough municipal election ballot takes shape

By Dakota Antelman
communityadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHBOROUGH – A two way race for a lone open seat on the Planning Board will be one of two contested races on Southborough’s municipal ballot this spring, according to filings available through the Town Clerk’s office. Indeed, Alan Belniak and Deborah DeMuria are both vying...

www.communityadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

