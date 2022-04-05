Southborough municipal election ballot takes shape

>Primary Ballots Shaping Up As Election Filing Deadline Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- We'll soon know the complete list of the names on the ballots for Pennsylvania's primary election on May 17th. Tuesday was the final day for candidates to file with the state in the U.S. Senate, Congress and governor's races. There's a lot of interest in the race to replace U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking reelection, as well as a fairly crowded field for Republicans who want to succeed Governor Tom Wolf, who is term-limited. Races for the lieutenant governor and the state's 17 congressional districts are also on the ballot. Filing for the legislative races can't be determined until a ruling is made on newly-mapped districts.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 24 DAYS AGO