St. Louis Circuit Attorney closes case on alleged police carjacking attempt

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - Charges will not be filed in the case where two St. Louis Police officers allege a man attempted to carjack them while in their marked police car.

Redditt Hudson from the Circuit Attorney's Diversion Alternative Prosecution division says they made the decision to drop the case after reviewing police body cam, and business security camera footage. Police body cam video does not capture anything inside the police car during the encounter with the suspect because the cameras were not turned on.

However, after the incident, one of the two officer's camera is on, and according to the Circuit Attorney's Chief Warrant Officer Chris Hinckley, remained on for four hours, capturing conversations with other officers and his lieutenant.

Hinckley calls the police investigation saddening and problematic. He says the surveillance video shows the suspect "walks into the street, prior to the police officer's vehicle getting there, appears to be wanting to crossing the street, but he stops due to the officer's vehicle coming up upon him, which he stops. He takes a step back, he keeps his hands by his side and then he moves to the left side, or the passenger side of the vehicle, walking, never increasing or decreasing his pace, his hands appear to remain by his side."

Hinckley says the officer was advised gather more facts and present the case to the circuit attorney by the next afternoon. Hinckley says that never happened and eventually, the Circuit attorney's office obtained surveillance video from the business.

Additionally, the St. Louis Police Association president did an interview with a reporter, and said the circuit attorney's office let the suspect go free. Hinckley disputes that, saying the suspect was held for 24 hours at the City Justice Center, during which time the officer was suppose to obtain the business video and his body cam video, but never did.

Eventually, circuit attorney investigators obtained the video evidence and the suspect was turned over to Jefferson County authorities for outstanding warrants. Hinckley says he is still jailed there.

KMOX has reached out to the St. Louis Police Association and the St. Louis Police Department for comment, our calls have not been returned.

