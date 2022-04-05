ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Sheriff’s Office: North Bryan County ‘hit hard’ by storm

By WTOC Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - 11:14 p.m. UPDATE: Bryan County has declared a state of emergency in response to the tornado that touched down in Pembroke and Ellabell. According to Bryan County, a curfew is now in effect from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. to prohibit trespassing into the impacted areas...

WSAV News 3

PHOTOS: Pembroke tornado damage

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Bryan County officials had a chance Wednesday to survey the damage left behind by a deadly tornado. The storm system ripped through Pembroke and surrounding areas Tuesday evening, leaving a woman dead and others injured. Aerial views Damaged homes, buildings Bryan County Courthouse Recreation center Gov. Brian Kemp visits
PEMBROKE, GA
WRBL News 3

WATCH: Storm damage in Early County

EARLY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A severe storm that passed through the Wiregrass touched down just on the other side of the state line in Georgia. More News from WRBL In the town of Centerville south of Damascus Hilton Road on Three Notch Road in Early County, the area received extensive damage from a possible […]
EARLY COUNTY, GA
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
News19 WLTX

SC couple trapped in high winds in their truck as tornado moves through county

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina couple had a harrowing experience as they got caught in high winds as a massive tornado was moving through the county Tuesday. The video was taken by Stephanie Cochran as she was heading home with her husband Marc in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County. As they driving down Highway 300 at Mathis Farms the winds began to rapidly pick up.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
First Coast News

Southeast Georgia man captures deadly tornado on video

ELLABELL, Ga. — A Southeast Georgia man is unhurt after surviving a tornado that killed one and left nine injured in Bryan County Tuesday -- and he caught it on camera. Cliff Horton shared the video with First Coast News after shooting the video on his cellphone while at a golf course in Ellabell. Four different videos show different views of the moments the tornado approaches, intense winds whipping across the structure the man is standing inside, the moment the building's roof is ripped off and the aftermath of debris.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Video shows a confirmed tornado on the ground in west Georgia

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WDHN) — Severe weather swept across Alabama and Georgia on Tuesday. Here is a video from a confirmed tornado warned-storm in Early County, just south of Blakely. The video was taken at around 3:16 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The man behind the video tells WDHN that the tornado touched down in a […]
EARLY COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Woman killed in Georgia as damaging storms strike state

PEMBROKE, Ga. — A woman died Tuesday evening in Pembroke, Georgia, where a suspected tornado ripped part of the roof from the Bryan County courthouse, destroyed the entrance to a local government building across the street and damaged homes in nearby neighborhoods, said Matthew Kent, a county government spokesman.
PEMBROKE, GA

