ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

‘I Hold Accountable The School’: Philadelphia Mother Of Teen Killed On Way Home From School Demands Answers From School District

By Matt Petrillo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GAprm_0f0Pw0d700

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A grieving mother of an eighth-grade boy who was shot and killed Monday near his North Philadelphia school is demanding answers. She wants to know why her son was able to leave his school before​ its dismissal.

It’s been an emotional day for so many who knew 15-year-old Juan Carlos Robles-Corona. On the ground is a memorial of candles and the teen’s backpack that was left at the scene after the fatal shooting.

“I need to know why,” said Maria Balbuena, the victim’s mother.

This grieving mother is now planning her son’s funeral after Juan was shot and killed Monday.

“I don’t want no vengeance, I don’t want nobody else to be shot. I just want to know what happened,” Balbuena said.

Dozens of people gathered near the shooting scene at 15th and Susquehanna Streets in North Philadelphia Tuesday to remember Juan’s life.

“When I found out, it really hurt my heart,” Nasim Williams said.

“Don’t nobody deserves to die, but a child?” Beverly Flournoy said.

Police say the eighth-grader at Duckrey Elementary was ambushed about a block from his school and feet from his home. The 20 shots fired alarmed neighbors.

“It was loud, I just didn’t expect it would have been a 15-year-old child so that was very unfortunate,” Monica Kinsey said.

Juan’s mother says the shooting happened about 15 minutes before her son’s school day ended.

“I hold accountable the school,” she said. “If they would have called me and said, ‘Juan left school,’ I could have called him and said go back to school. He would have went back to school if they would have called me and told me that he left the building.”

A district spokesperson says school leaders are trying to figure out how the teen was able to leave school early.

Back at the vigil, Juan’s classmates wrote messages, saying he’ll be missed.

Now his mother has this emotional plea.

“Please if you’ve seen anything or have any video surveillance of what happened, please — as a mother I just need to know what happened,” she said.

Juan had three younger siblings.

Police say the weapon in the incident has been recovered but no arrests have been made.

The principal said Juan was “a likable kid who was never in trouble.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Police Say 15-Year-Old Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Was Ambushed In Deadly Shooting While Leaving School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say 8th grader Juan Carlos Robles-Corona was shot and killed while walking home from school in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. His mother is now speaking out following his fatal shooting. Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Meanwhile, a memorial is growing at his school Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School. There are candles, and his backpack which was left behind after the shooting. His mother tells CBS3 he left school ten minutes early and she’s not sure why the school allowed that to happen. “Yesterday they said that he was on his way from school going home. He was not on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 Men Convicted Of Murder More Than 10 Years After Killing Kevin Drinks In Case Of Mistaken Identity In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Justice was finally served in a case of mistaken identity. Police never gave up, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Monday that four men are now convicted murderers, more than 10 years after it happened. The victim’s emotional widow and her family had worn buttons for a decade showing a photo of their loved one who had been killed. On Monday, the family said they no longer need to wear them. “These buttons are not new. These buttons are 10 years old,” Keyna Drinks said. “They say, ‘Justice for Kevin.’ Family, take the buttons off. Justice is done....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Saad Najeed Dwight, Accused Of Fatally Shooting Woman In Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A manhunt is underway for a killer in Delaware County. Police are asking for the public’s help. Loved ones say the victim was the life of the party. She knew how to light up a room. On Wednesday, CBS3 sat down with friends and family who are completely devastated by what they call a senseless homicide. They did not want to go on camera for fear the gunman is still at large. They shared a lot about who the victim was and say they want justice to be served. Chester police say last Friday around 3:30 a.m. Jamii Parker, a...
CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

20-Year-Old Twin Brothers Dead After Trapped In Trenton House Fire, 4 Firefighters Injured: Officials

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Neighbors are still in disbelief after intense flames left 20-year-old twins, who were on the spectrum, trapped inside a home in Trenton.  “It was very sad. It was real sad and traumatizing because you could still hear that lady scream for her kids,” neighbor Shaheria Winbush said. “You can see the fire just spewing from the bottom floor to the top and it just happened so quick – they had to jump out the second floor- the people that made it they jumped out the second-floor window and you just see them out here crying trying to get...
TRENTON, NJ
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#North Philadelphia#Police#Susquehanna Streets
CBS Philly

Juvenile Slaps SEPTA Bus Driver Who Told Passenger Masks Are Required, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify a suspect wanted for assaulting a bus driver. It all happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, near the intersection of 19th and Market Streets. Police say a Route 17 bus driver told a passenger that masks are required on SEPTA. A juvenile male was with that passenger, and he slapped the driver. Credit: SEPTA Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact SEPTA transit police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

At Least 30 Shots Fired In North Philadelphia Shooting That Killed 21-Year-Old Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia. Officers raced to the scene just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on North Opal Street, off West Dauphin Street. Police tell Eyewitness News a 21-year-old man was shot at 30 times. Only one those bullets hit him, in the back, killing him. Police say they do not have a suspect or a motive at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

‘It’s Shocking,’ Father Accused Of Stabbing 13-Year-Old Daughter And Wife At Middleton Home

MIDDLETON (CBS) – A father identified as Paul Salvaggio is accused of stabbing his daughter and wife at a home in Middleton early Friday morning, critically wounding the 13-year-old girl. Police Chief Bill Sampson said they received a 911 call from his wife at the house on Stanley Road just after 6 a.m. for an “ongoing stabbing in progress.” Officers took the 54-year-old into custody and two people were rushed to Beverly hospital with stab wounds, a 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Police said they saw Salvaggio holding a large kitchen knife and he “had blood all over his hands and...
MIDDLETON, MA
CBS Philly

‘It’s Very Terrifying’: Some SEPTA Riders Fear For Safety After 3 Attacks In Last Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Concern is mounting about safety on SEPTA. Police are investigating three recent attacks on riders. SEPTA officials acknowledged three attacks over the past week involving Asian victims on the system, but say there’s no indication they were racially motivated. But riders say they’re afraid regardless of age, race, or gender. Police are searching for these three individuals wanted for attacking two men and a teenage girl on SEPTA. “It’s very disrespectful knowing that these are boys. It’s very terrifying because I’m a female myself. I don’t have nobody walk with me anywhere,” Lyannie Fernandini said. Officials say last Thursday, at 11th and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Philadelphia Police Officer Shot Gives Raw Look At Difficult Recovery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Only on CBS3. We are getting a raw look at the difficult recovery for a Philadelphia police officer and his entire family after he was shot on the job. Officer Arcenio Perez and his partner were both shot last October during a shootout with a suspect who allegedly killed his coworker at Jefferson University Hospital. The officers’ bravery helped police catch Stacey Hayes, who is now charged with murder and attempted murder. This couple is bravely sharing their story, hoping to encourage others who are dealing with the emotional and physical toll healing from gun violence takes on anyone who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

2 arrested in stray-bullet shooting that killed 61-year-old

NEW YORK -- Police on Friday announced the arrests of two men who were charged in the stray-bullet shooting death of 61-year-old Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo in the Bronx on Monday.Donald Johnson, 20, and Rakell Hampton, 33, were charged with murder, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said."Both men are residents of the Bronx. Both have lengthy criminal histories," Sewell said. "As I said at the scene of this crime, this is another example of pointless violence on the streets of our city.Soriano De-Perdomo was shot in the back Monday night when two groups opened fire on each other down the block on 188th Street off the Grand Concourse.Soriano De-Perdomo's death came less than a week after 12-year-old Kade Lewin was fatally struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn, and just days before that, a 3-year-old was shot in the shoulder while leaving day care but survived.Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.
BRONX, NY
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy