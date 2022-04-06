ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Police identify woman slain at Indiana gas station, suspect

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0f0PvtcG00

A man who fatally shot two people at a gas station in southern Indiana and one of the victims were identified by police Tuesday as a man and his wife.

A suspect in the shooting Monday was identified as Cherok Ameer Douglass, 37, of New Albany, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said. Douglass currently is charged with one count each of kidnapping and robbery, Huls said.

One of the two people killed was Brandee Kay Douglass, 38, the wife of Cherok Douglass, Huls said.

The name of the second person who was killed was being withheld pending notification of family, Huls said. The name of a woman Cherok Douglass allegedly kidnapped also has not been released.

Cherok Douglass was arrested Monday morning after police opened fire at the SUV he was driving in New Albany, located across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, Huls said. The alleged kidnapping victim fell from the vehicle before it was driven toward officers.

Both Cherok Douglass and the alleged kidnapping victim were taken to a hospital in Louisville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

3 arrested in connection to shooting death in Indiana

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three Fort Wayne residents have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Curtis E. Thomas. Earlier this week, Thomas’ body was found on the side of road with a gunshot wound to the chest. Following up a week’s worth of investigative leads, detectives say they located and apprehended […]
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
New Albany, IN
New Albany, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Drug activity leads to two arrests

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
FOX59

‘I will kill you right here’: Court docs shed light into shooting of tow truck driver along I-70

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Court documents reveal more about the events leading to the shooting of a tow truck driver along I-70 in Hendricks County, with the victim saying the accused shooter exhibited odd behavior during the encounter. This week, Joseph Jackson, 22, of Raytown, Missouri, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, neglect of […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
Times Leader

Police seek wanted woman

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are seeking information on a wanted woman, whose last residence is listed as the WoodSpring Suites on Bear Creek Blvd. Josephine M. Oney, 31, is wanted for retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and paraphranalia possession. Oney is listed at 5 feet, 4 inches...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Chicago

Gunman who shot, killed boss at Burr Ridge office complex was about to be fired

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday said a day before, a 31-year-old gunman barged into three separate businesses in a Burr Ridge office complex – all of which he had worked for at some point – and fired at least five shots before taking his own life.The gunman – identified as Jeremy Spicer of Arkansas – shot and killed his boss and wounded an accountant. It all started around 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Meadowbrook Office Center on Frontage Road east of Kingery Highway, or Route 83, in Burr Ridge. A day later, there was still crime scene tape surrounding...
BURR RIDGE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting#Police#Southern Indiana
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

602K+
Followers
146K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy