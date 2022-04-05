ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bamberg County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Orangeburg by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-05 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central South Carolina. For your protection seek...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bamberg, Central Orangeburg, Southeastern Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 11:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bamberg; Central Orangeburg; Southeastern Orangeburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Bamberg and south central Orangeburg Counties through 945 PM EDT At 903 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bamberg, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Bamberg, Denmark, Branchville, Bowman, Ehrhardt, Rowesville, Cordova, Cope, Govan, Edisto and Bamberg County Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Iberia; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary TORNADO WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA IBERIA ST. MARTIN ST. MARY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAYOU VISTA, BERWICK, BREAUX BRIDGE, BURNS POINT, CADE, CENTERVILLE, EUNICE, FRANKLIN, LAWTELL, MORGAN CITY, NEW IBERIA, OPELOUSAS, PATTERSON, ST. MARTINVILLE, AND STEPHENSVILLE.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 19:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Strong Winds this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Occasional wind gusts above 55 mph are possible in northern Johnson County. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...This evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover on some roadways.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hudson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 22:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hudson FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 5 AM EDT early this morning for portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Hudson. In southeast New York, Rockland. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Lumpkin; Pickens; Towns; Union; White FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NE GEORGIA FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY FOR NE GEORGIA * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Pickens, White, Lumpkin, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Union and Towns Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bleckley, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Bleckley; Pulaski The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville affecting Pulaski and Bleckley Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25 feet, Minor flooding occurs...with some roads closed with access to residences. RiverView Road closes to residents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 25 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Oconee affecting Wilkinson and Washington Counties. For the Oconee River Basin...including Penfield, Milledgeville, Oconee, Oconee, McIntyre, Big Sandy Creek at US 441 near Irwinton, Oconee, Dublin, Mount Vernon...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Oconee River near Oconee. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand into the woodlands and wetlands along the river upstream and downstream from a gage located by a dirt boat ramp on the west side of Avant Mine off Adams Road in Washington County. The water level will begin to surround the elevated USGS gage house. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 AM EDT Saturday was 19.7 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 18 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Phillips, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Phillips; Smith RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 060, 061, 062, 072, 073, 074, 075, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 060, 061, 062, 072, 073, 074, 075, 082, 083, 084 AND 085 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 005 Phillips and Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 060 Dawson, Fire Weather Zone 061 Buffalo, Fire Weather Zone 062 Hall, Fire Weather Zone 072 Gosper, Fire Weather Zone 073 Phelps, Fire Weather Zone 074 Kearney, Fire Weather Zone 075 Adams, Fire Weather Zone 082 Furnas, Fire Weather Zone 083 Harlan, Fire Weather Zone 084 Franklin and Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster. * WINDS...Today we expect southerly winds at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. On Sunday the wind will become northwesterly at 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. * TIMING...Red Flag Warning from noon through 8 PM today and a Fire Weather Watch from noon through 8 PM on Sunday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 to 20 percent this afternoon and again Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bibb, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Twiggs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 04:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 22:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Bibb; Houston; Jones; Monroe; Twiggs The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Macon affecting Jones, Houston, Bibb, Monroe and Twiggs Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Macon. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 23 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand. Large portions of the Macon GreenWay Ocmulgee Heritage Trail floods north of the Martin Luther King Boulevard bridge. The flood waters will be up to 3 feet deep on portions of the trail. Large portions of agricultural lands east of Macon and well downstream will be under 1 to 5 feet of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 AM EDT Saturday was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.3 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 18 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BIBB COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Davidson, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Davidson; Stanly FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures between 30 and 32 degrees will result Sunday morning. * WHERE...Davidson and Stanly Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing Sunday morning.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dooly, Macon, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dooly; Macon; Sumter The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Flint River near Montezuma affecting Sumter, Dooly and Macon Counties. For the Flint River Basin...including Americus, Lovejoy, Lake Horton, Lake Kedron Tailrace, Lake Peachtree Tailrace, Woolsey, Sharpsburg, Peachtree City, Below Lake McIntosh, Senoia, Griffin, Orchard Hill, Flint River near Griffin, Thomaston, Molena, Carsonville Hwy. 19, Montezuma, Turkey Creek at Byromville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River near Montezuma. * WHEN...From this morning to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands and extensive flood plain along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Georgia Highway 26. The access road to Georges Boat Landing will be flooded at least 3 feet deep. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 21.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone, Madison and Platte. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hansford, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Hansford; Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts; Wheeler RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR CENTRAL AND EASTERN SECTIONS OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Texas and Beaver. In Texas Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb...Roberts...Hemphill and Wheeler. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...2 to 5 today. * Timing...From 10 AM to 11 PM CDT today.
HANSFORD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR WESTERN SECTIONS OF THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHWEST HALF OF THE COMBINED TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Oldham...Potter Carson...Gray...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong...Donley Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph today. Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 to 7 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 6 today. 5 to 7 tomorrow with some isolated 8s. * Timing...From 10 AM to 11 PM CDT today. From 12 PM to 8 PM tomorrow.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK

