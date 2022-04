HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — What once was a pile of construction is now a $6 million addition to Tappan Lake. "The marina was constructed after the original one burnt down in 1960,” Marina manager Jeremy Hoffer said. “The Holleyoak family owned it at that time. They were private operators. We owned the property that built the building and owned the business. And the building needed an update. So, we kept the original structure and, basically, gutted it and built all around it. "

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO