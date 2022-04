The Des Moines Arts Festival and MidAmerican Energy Company team up to present the Community Outreach Program presented by MidAmerican Energy Company. The award-winning program offers non-profit organizations the opportunity to participate at the Festival and share their mission and programming to thousands of guests free-of-charge. New this year, MidAmerican Energy Company will be providing $250 to each of the selected non-profit organizations for Festival art supplies and staffing.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 27 DAYS AGO