Adele just appeared on NBC’s one-night only event “An Audience with Adele” but that won’t be the only way to see the best-selling artist this year. While the jury may be out on when the 15-time Grammy winner will make up her postponed “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas residency, the Grammy winner is set play two massive shows at Hyde Park in her London hometown on July 1 and 2.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 18 DAYS AGO