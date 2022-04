The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Theodore Roosevelt Genius Prize is the perfect way to promote wildlife conservation. We know that so many of you Outsiders are very fond of the great outdoors. There’s no denying that the last couple of years has been tough thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one bright spot has been the fact that so many people have reconnected with nature. We have found solace, health benefits, physical recreation, and much more just from spending time outdoors. However, we need to remember that our wildlife and their habitats are facing challenges during this time as well.

