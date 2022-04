Nigerian carrier Max Air recently sent its oldest Boeing 747-400 to storage in the US. Its destination was Pinal Airpark (MZJ) in Marana, Arizona. The desert facility is well known as something of an aircraft, meaning that the 747's journey there may have been its last. That being said, it has previously spent time there before returning to Nigeria. Let's explore the plane's story.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO