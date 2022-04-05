‘If something happens to me, I love you’: Trucker drives through possible tornado in Collins

COLLINS, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A truck driver in Collins drove through a possible tornado on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

In the video, Tillman B. Rodabough IV could be heard saying, “I am in a tornado. I just wanted to call and say that if something happens to me, I love you.”

Rodabough believes he drove right through a tornado along Highway 49 in Collins when severe weather moved through the area.

He was not injured during the storm.

