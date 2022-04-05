ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay County Boat Ramp Ordinance

WJHG-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement torch run is making its way through...

www.wjhg.com

WJHG-TV

Nearly a dozen Bay County boat ramps now prohibit commercial activity

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nearly a dozen Bay County boat ramps are being designated for neighborhood use only. At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, commissioners passed an ordinance making commercial activity at certain ramps illegal. Officials said some dolphin tour companies were using neighborhood ramps to pick people...
County
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
#The Time Machine#Historian#Time Travel
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
