Bay County Boat Ramp Ordinance

The Palm Valley Boat Ramp is busy on Saturday as boats cruise up and down the Intracoastal Waterway. “It’s a lot of boaters coming through, most of them being respectful,” said Daniel Butler. To make sure people stay safe on the water, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office...
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nearly a dozen Bay County boat ramps are being designated for neighborhood use only. At Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, commissioners passed an ordinance making commercial activity at certain ramps illegal. Officials said some dolphin tour companies were using neighborhood ramps to pick people...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcycle crash blocked all lanes along Interstate 4 on Thursday morning. Just before 8 a.m., the motorcyclist crashed near the I-4 express lanes eastbound entrance in Maitland. According to witnesses, the motorcyclist was weaving in and out of traffic in the mainline of I-4...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A jury in Antrim County reached a verdict Friday for a Missouri woman accused of shooting a woman during an argument at the Torch Lake boat ramp. Lauren Hunter of St. Louis faced four charges including assault with intent to murder after an argument escalated...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A human chain helped rescue four Bay County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after a water rescue. Law enforcement responded to help three distressed swimmers, but after that, they found themselves in a scary situation. “The initial response for the swimmers in distress, they were able to get the swimmers […]
UPDATE: April 2, 2022 9:24 p.m. BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Florida Highway Patrol, 5 people were hurt in the accident Saturday afternoon. Troopers said a 19-year-old man from Florence, Alabama was driving a pickup truck with three other passengers, The truck was heading north on Highway 79 while the second car, a SUV, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders and bystanders formed a human chain on Panama City Beach Wednesday as swimmers were struggling to make it back to shore. Double red flags were flying and the Gulf of Mexico was closed to swimmers when three people got in trouble near the 4700 Block of Thomas […]
Editor’s note: In a previous version of this story, Bay County Code Enforcement officials incorrectly told News 13 the items collected on Walsingham’s property would be “bid off to contractors,” or auctioned off. The information has since been corrected in the updated story. CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County code enforcement officials said Greg Walsingham’s […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are charging two Alabama men for inciting a riot on the beach a couple of weeks ago. They said 20-year-old Demarion Cooper and 25-year-old Rashad Glasper were arrested in their hometown in Alabama on Thursday. “These are not the type of people we want visiting […]
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The murder trial for Bay County teenager Abel Ortiz ended in a mistrial Wednesday. Ortiz allegedly tried to rob a drug dealer and shot 31-year-old Ed Ross several times. “That’s when he was like, ‘I think I killed a man,’ and basically caught him a body,” Co-conspirator Jorge Hernandez said. […]
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The warmer weather drives many to the outdoors. Lake Mead is a popular destination spot, especially during spring and summer. Still, the lake’s decreasing water levels are impacting some activities at the lake, including boating. Recently, the water levels at the lake prompted the National Park Service to close the Callville Bay […]
An investigation is underway following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 98 and Michigan Avenue in Panama City. BCSO’s Special Investigation’s Division gets more illegal drugs and firearms off the streets. Updated: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:57 AM UTC. Friday might be April Fools Day, but...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One busy roadway in Pier Park in Panama City Beach will be closed for ten days, according to city leaders. Panama City Beach City Manager Drew Whitman ordered the closure of South Pier Park Drive from Front Beach Road to the roundabout from Friday, April 8th, to Monday, April 18th.
