Elon, NC

Students honored in second annual Elon Law essay competition

By Eric Townsend
ELON University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree students have been honored in an annual essay competition co-sponsored by Elon Law’s Antiracism Working Group and Elon University’s Center for Writing Excellence. The second annual “Fire This Time” Black History Month Essay Competition asked students to reflect on the current antiracism movement, how Black people will be impacted, and...

cbs19news

Seeking submissions for annual Congressional Art Competition

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- High school students are invited to participate in an annual art contest and the winners will have their works displayed in the U.S. Capitol building. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger announced the Congressional Art Competition on Friday. According to a release, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high...
Daily Californian

Student in retrograde: A personal essay

I walk around the UC Berkeley campus and wonder how I ended up here. My academic trajectory might more aptly be described as a protracted wander: at 17, I drifted into my first community college because I knew going to college is a thing you are supposed to do, but I drifted right back out two semesters later. I moseyed on over to working in restaurants but quickly came to yearn for a respite from the job hazards — largely chain-smoking and casual alcoholism. My father always told me that the only careers I’d find security in were law and medicine, so with that I toddled into yet another community college with a newfound enthusiasm for biology. As it would turn out, my impromptu zeal was not enough to sustain me through the chemistry gauntlet. I rambled out of school and into working at a law firm because at the very least, my last stint in community college had shown me that I was not destined for a career in the field of medicine, but perhaps I’d have one in law? I strutted back to school with yet another new found purpose — nothing if not a community college connoisseur at this point — I would major in economics, like my mother had, and fall into the reliability of business and law. The roaming continued, and I waited for the moment of divine inspiration to strike where I’d figure out what I wanted to do, if and what I wanted to study, and who I wanted to be; but it simply never came. And so, I leisurely reclined into the dormant nature that was waiting, waiting for a better, smarter, surer version of myself.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Mail

Social worker sues Massachusetts university after she was asked to 'defend her WHITENESS' during interview for professorship she didn't get

A licensed social worker who unsuccessfully applied for a professorship at Bridgewater State University last summer has sued the college, after she was allegedly asked to defend her 'whiteness' during an interview. Donna Johnston, a therapist in Plainfield, Connecticut, filed the race and employment discrimination suit in Massachusetts Superior Court...
COLLEGES
Education
SFGate

A professor found his exam questions posted online. He's suing the students responsible for copyright infringement.

In January, Chapman University business professor David Berkovitz was scrolling through Course Hero, a website where students share documents from college classes, when he came across a call-out for help on test questions that looked strikingly familiar. They were prompts he had written for a midterm and a final exam for his business law class during the previous school year.
ORANGE, CA
abovethelaw.com

Yale Law Professor Suggests Punishing Students For Following The Rules

But apparently Yale Law School is less concerned about lending its credibility and goodwill to speakers hostile to the very humanity of some of its students, and more worried about students expressing themselves. After all, “speech” is for the people on stage, not the little people in the audience!
COLLEGES
Person
James Baldwin

