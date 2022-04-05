Man Stabbed Tuesday Morning Near First and Shields in Fresno

LINDA (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a mother in Linda who is suspected of drowning her infant and toddler children in the family’s bathtub, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Courtney Williams, 25, was arrested at the family’s home on Sunshine Avenue just before noon Wednesday after the father of the children called 911 to report possible drownings.
Deputies who responded to the home found the unresponsive children — five-month-old Holden and 2-year-old Ronin — in the bathroom. Despite CPR attempts, the children were declared dead at the scene, authorities said.
“The tragic loss of five-month-old Holden and his two-and-a-half-year-old brother Ronin reverberates...
