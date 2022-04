By reimagining DEI with a focus on equitable outcomes, the CLO can bring organizational values to life and drive meaningful, positive change across the organization. Equitable outcomes can be achieved when people have, among other things, fair access, opportunity, resources, influence and power. For the legal profession, where progress on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts has been slowly won, it may be time to reexamine efforts.

BUSINESS ・ 25 DAYS AGO