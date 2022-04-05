ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No increase in Texas' COVID-19 cases with new variant

By Patrick Johnstone
 3 days ago
According to Dr. Jaime Fergie, the BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been in the country since the beginning of March. However, we have not seen a significant spike in cases in that time.

“It looks like, so far, here in the United States, in Texas, we have not seen an increase with this new variant,” he said.

Dr. Fergie said it is possible to experience a spike in cases, similar to the one in late December, but he is, “encouraged by the fact that it has not happened yet.”

As of March 31, most Coastal Bend counties are classified as medium risk, according to the CDC .

Recently, industries and agencies across the area have lifted COVID-19 restrictions. Residents have mixed views about that.

“I go by the numbers. I believe in science, whatever the CDC tells me, I’ll abide by it,” said Joe Salafi. “I think things are getting better, so I’m not really worried about [a surge in cases], but there’s a possibility.”

Ruben Arredondo said it should be up to the individual if they want to put themselves at risk or not.

“I feel it should be up to the individual. If they want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If they don’t wear a mask, then they’re willing to suffer the consequences,” he said.

Gloria Flores said she doesn’t often wear a mask, because she is fully vaccinated, but she still sometimes wears a mask, and wishes people would do the same whenever they’re sick.

“They’re right there coughing right in front of you, like it’s nothing, or hackling right in front of you, ‘oh, sir put a mask on, please, keep it to yourself,'” she said. “I’m just trying to be safe. Trying to keep it easy.”

“If things continue to be the way they are, I think it’s reasonable to begin to lift the restrictions, and slowly and carefully move back to a normal life,” Dr. Fergie said, “with the caveat that, if things change, we need to tell people things have changed, and we need to go back to more restrictions.”

