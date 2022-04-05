WKBN Boys Starting 5 award winners announced

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the last 14 years, WKBN has honored the Valley’s best high school basketball players with our Starting 5 award. These are players who have shattered school records, cut down championship nets and dominated our coverage.

Watch the video above to see who made the WKBN Boys Starting 5 this season.

We begin with the engine behind Cardinal Mooney’s championship run…

MICK HERGENROTHER – CARDINAL MOONEY

The two-time captain led the Cardinals in nearly every statistical category this season with over 14 points, four assists, four rebounds and three steals per game. Hergenrother also helped lead Mooney to its second consecutive district title and a berth in the regional finals.

TYRIQ IVORY – WARREN HARDING

The Raiders’ senior led the All-American Conference this year with a staggering 23 points per game. Ivory also led Warren Harding in assists and steals, and finished the season in the Division I District Semifinals.

ANTHONY MASSUCCI – HOWLAND

The Tigers’ senior stuffed the stat sheet this year with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals per game. Massucci also became Howland’s all-time leader in three pointers and led the Tigers to their first district championship game in 18 years.

KEVIN MOORE – CAMPBELL MEMORIAL

The Red Devils’ senior accounted for over 18 points per contest this season and helped lead Campbell Memorial to 24 wins, a conference title and the Division III District Championship.

VINNY SHARP – MATHEWS

The Mustangs’ senior poured in 20 points per game this year and will graduate as Mathews’ all-time leading scorer. Sharp also led Mathews to 25 wins, its first conference title in 10 years and its first district championship in school history.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.