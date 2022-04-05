Editorial: Action on gun violence

Police investigate a fatal shooting inside MacArthur Center in Norfolk on Saturday night. Jeff Reece/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Hours after hundreds gathered for the funeral of Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press reporter Sierra Jenkins, one of two people killed in a Norfolk shooting on March 19, a deadly downtown shooting claimed one life and injured two others on Saturday.

It wasn’t the only deadly shooting in Hampton Roads last weekend — far from it — but it aptly illustrates the relentless and infuriating gun violence ravaging our communities. As family and friends lamented one young life senselessly cut short, more violence and more death will mean more pain and more sorrow for others.

How much tragedy can one region endure? What will it take before words of condemnation about the violence in Hampton Roads become tangible action that make for safer streets?

This is a crisis, full stop. It is not exclusively a Hampton Roads problem — most major cities have recorded a sharp uptick in gun violence recently — but it is one that we must address comprehensively, cooperatively and quickly.

We know that nothing we do today will eradicate violent crime overnight. The crime in our streets is a byproduct of years of neglect — of festering, deep-seeded and institutional failure — and it will require years of work to reverse the hopelessness and desperation driving so much of the violence here.

The most promising and sustainable policy solutions will take years to produce results. And since gun violence isn’t confined to this region, we will need action on the state and federal levels to complement our efforts here.

Still, there are near-term and long-term strategies that our communities should pursue with requisite urgency in the hope of saving lives and turning young people away from violence.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck has been front and center in the regional campaign to combat gun violence. Last year, he twice gathered the mayors of the seven Hampton Roads cities to discuss the issue, forums which saw officials exchange ideas about programs that worked for their cities and ways in which communities could work together.

They also included presentations by Anthony Smith, executive director of Cities United, a national network focused on eliminating violence related to Black males, who encouraged the mayors to approach gun violence as a public health threat, which makes practical sense.

To the cities and mayors across the nation with whom he works, Smith recommends adopting a comprehensive approach that emphasizes early intervention, especially with at-risk kids, seeks to provide pathways away from gangs and violence, which brings together stakeholders from across the community and which treats gun violence as a community trauma, necessitating active participation from mental health professionals and others in health care.

That’s the long term strategy, one positioned to turn today’s elementary and middle schoolers away from destructive choices. But what about the teenagers and young adults responsible for so much mayhem now?

That will require similar tactics: engaged participants from across the community; diverse groups — including health professionals, faith groups and respected community leaders as well as public officials and the criminal justice system — working together; and more resources to bear on the problem.

Again, it was Tuck last week who joined with Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer to urge the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission to consider helping local governments organize efforts to combat gun violence. This would represent a change for the group, which is typically focused on bricks and mortar projects such as roads and bridges, but there was willingness to form committees and study the issue.

That’s progress. The mayors and managers of Hampton Roads cities are talking about gun violence, taking the problem seriously. They have brought in experts to discuss successful programs and strategies. They have engaged the regional planning organization to bring order, cooperation and rigor to their efforts.

That is all promising. But we know substantial change will take time and reform must be pursued with the sort of urgency that this crisis demands. Further delay means more weeks will be marred by the type of senseless, infuriating violence that ends promising young lives before they have a chance to start.