ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Editorial: Action on gun violence

By The Virginian-Pilot & Daily Press Editorial Board, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNj0s_0f0Pt4CE00
Police investigate a fatal shooting inside MacArthur Center in Norfolk on Saturday night. Jeff Reece/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Hours after hundreds gathered for the funeral of Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press reporter Sierra Jenkins, one of two people killed in a Norfolk shooting on March 19, a deadly downtown shooting claimed one life and injured two others on Saturday.

It wasn’t the only deadly shooting in Hampton Roads last weekend — far from it — but it aptly illustrates the relentless and infuriating gun violence ravaging our communities. As family and friends lamented one young life senselessly cut short, more violence and more death will mean more pain and more sorrow for others.

How much tragedy can one region endure? What will it take before words of condemnation about the violence in Hampton Roads become tangible action that make for safer streets?

This is a crisis, full stop. It is not exclusively a Hampton Roads problem — most major cities have recorded a sharp uptick in gun violence recently — but it is one that we must address comprehensively, cooperatively and quickly.

We know that nothing we do today will eradicate violent crime overnight. The crime in our streets is a byproduct of years of neglect — of festering, deep-seeded and institutional failure — and it will require years of work to reverse the hopelessness and desperation driving so much of the violence here.

The most promising and sustainable policy solutions will take years to produce results. And since gun violence isn’t confined to this region, we will need action on the state and federal levels to complement our efforts here.

Still, there are near-term and long-term strategies that our communities should pursue with requisite urgency in the hope of saving lives and turning young people away from violence.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck has been front and center in the regional campaign to combat gun violence. Last year, he twice gathered the mayors of the seven Hampton Roads cities to discuss the issue, forums which saw officials exchange ideas about programs that worked for their cities and ways in which communities could work together.

They also included presentations by Anthony Smith, executive director of Cities United, a national network focused on eliminating violence related to Black males, who encouraged the mayors to approach gun violence as a public health threat, which makes practical sense.

To the cities and mayors across the nation with whom he works, Smith recommends adopting a comprehensive approach that emphasizes early intervention, especially with at-risk kids, seeks to provide pathways away from gangs and violence, which brings together stakeholders from across the community and which treats gun violence as a community trauma, necessitating active participation from mental health professionals and others in health care.

That’s the long term strategy, one positioned to turn today’s elementary and middle schoolers away from destructive choices. But what about the teenagers and young adults responsible for so much mayhem now?

That will require similar tactics: engaged participants from across the community; diverse groups — including health professionals, faith groups and respected community leaders as well as public officials and the criminal justice system — working together; and more resources to bear on the problem.

Again, it was Tuck last week who joined with Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer to urge the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission to consider helping local governments organize efforts to combat gun violence. This would represent a change for the group, which is typically focused on bricks and mortar projects such as roads and bridges, but there was willingness to form committees and study the issue.

That’s progress. The mayors and managers of Hampton Roads cities are talking about gun violence, taking the problem seriously. They have brought in experts to discuss successful programs and strategies. They have engaged the regional planning organization to bring order, cooperation and rigor to their efforts.

That is all promising. But we know substantial change will take time and reform must be pursued with the sort of urgency that this crisis demands. Further delay means more weeks will be marred by the type of senseless, infuriating violence that ends promising young lives before they have a chance to start.

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Recent acts of gun violence in Oceanway believed to be connected, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Jacksonville City Council met Thursday night, addressing recent cases of violent crime reported within the city’s seventh district. Council President Sam Newby and Councilman Reggie Gaffney hosted the forum on crime at Oceanway Church, and pledged to use more than $330,000 to help fund smaller non-profits with the hope of reducing violence in the community.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KTBS

Texarkana mothers speak out after losing sons to gun violence

TEXARKANA, Texas - A group of Texarkana mothers are calling for an end to gun violence after their sons were killed in a shooting late last year. Rickalon Young and DeAngelo handy were killed and another 17-year old teenager was wounded during a shooting at the Oaks at Rosehill Apartments.
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
Phys.org

An expert on trends in gun sales and gun violence in pandemic America

Gun sales have risen in recent years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Feb. 28, 2022, SciLine interviewed Garen Wintemute—an emergency medicine physician at the University of California, Davis, Medical Center and director of the California Firearm Violence Research Center—about what's driving this change and what gun usage and culture looks like in America two years into the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Tuck
thetrace.org

A Grim Gun Violence Protest on Capitol Hill

NEW from THE TRACE: The return of the machine gun. For decades, fully automatic weapons were expensive and rarely used in crimes. Auto sears, which can cost less than $20 online, have changed that. From 2017 to 2021, the number of federal prosecutions involving the conversion devices jumped from 10 to 83, according to our exclusive analysis of court filings. Our investigation with VICE News found over 260 cases filed in the last five years, including robberies, assaults, and murders, with over 1,000 auto sears recovered, data not previously compiled by the government. “They’re one of the scariest things we’ve dealt with since I became an agent,” one ATF veteran told Alain Stephens, The Trace’s West Coast Correspondent. You can read more of his investigation here.
PROTESTS
WKRG News 5

Mayor, city officials talk gun violence in Mobile

UPDATE (3/21/22 5:45 P.M.) — Seventeen shootings this weekend in Mobile. Twelve victims, three of those victims died. Mobile’s mayor is blaming what he calls a broken judicial system for the violence in the city. City leaders say there are currently 142 murder cases awaiting a grand jury, 193 murder cases awaiting trial for a […]
MOBILE, AL
indyweeknc

What's the Answer to Durham's Gun Violence?

“In Durham, for a quarter, somebody’s going to kill somebody,” Maimouna Barrett says. Barrett came to Durham from France in 1997 and has been living for the past five months in the section of the city the police department refers to as Beat 223. When reporting instances of crime, Durham police divides the city into five divisions and these divisions into smaller sections called beats.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Shooting#Hampton Roads#Mental Health#The Virginian Pilot#Daily Press
WCIA

Students use theater to process gun violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Gun violence has been on the rise across the region and the Champaign community for some time now. A group of high school students had a chance to discuss that through self-expression. For weeks, students from several schools have been working on a special kind of production. “To me, personally, put […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams discusses gun violence with Chicago's mayor

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams joined Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday to talk about solutions to gun violence.Both mayors say they want to focus on prevention and intervention, investing in resources and programs to prevent children from turning to gangs, as well as stopping the flow of guns into these cities.They're asking the federal government to better fund the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and zero in on how we deal with ghost guns.Adams says he plans to hold similar meetings with mayors across the country."We're pro-public safety and justice. This is not touchy-feely and saying let's ignore the crime that we're facing. No. We're saying the way you deal with crime is to prevent crime while you're dealing with what's taking place right now. It's an entirely new way of thinking about public safety," Adams said.The latest crime stats show shootings citywide are up 10% compared to this time last year and up 58% compared to two years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIS-TV

Midlands congregations take on affordable housing and gun violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gun violence and affordable housing, two issues that a Midlands faith-based organization says are plaguing the Columbia community. “The Midlands Organized Response for Equity and Justice” otherwise known as “MORE Justice” is looking to take on these issues. They held a rally Monday...
COLUMBIA, SC
News 4 Buffalo

Youth symposium held at McKinley to discuss gun violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gun violence was the topic of conversation Saturday at McKinley High School in Buffalo. The Sigma Gamma Rho sorority held its youth symposium at McKinley, which has been recovering from a shooting and stabbing outside the school over a month ago. The discussion focused on what’s contributing to gun violence and […]
BUFFALO, NY
WTGS

Community rallies against ongoing gun violence in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Members of the community gathered at the Economic Opportunity Authority in Savannah Saturday for a rally against gun violence. Speakers of the event said they had enough following recent shootings within the city. The rally host, Stephanie Collier, said the community must come together to...
SAVANNAH, GA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy