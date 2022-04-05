ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Elon head coach Mike Schrage resigns to join Duke staff

Elon head coach Mike Schrage stepped down Tuesday and will join Jon Scheyer’s staff at Duke, Stadium reported.

Elon announced that Schrage had submitted his resignation.

“I would like to thank Mike for his three years leading our program,” director of athletics Dave Blank said in a statement. “Mike, his wife, Amanda, and their children have been great Elon supporters during their time at Elon and we wish them the best of luck. Although they have decided to move in a different direction, we are confident we have a foundation in place to continue to build a very successful program at Elon. This is a position that is extremely appealing, and I anticipate a strong pool of candidates.”

Schrage, 46, just completed his third season in Elon, N.C. Schrage went 33-52, including a 10-22 mark this past season. The Phoenix finished seventh in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Schrage replaces Nolan Smith, who left Duke to become an assistant coach at Louisville.

Scheyer takes over the reins at Duke with the retirement of Mike Krzyzewski. Duke lost to rival North Carolina in the Final Four to mark Krzyzewski’s final game.

Elon said a national search for a successor will begin immediately.

–Field Level Media

