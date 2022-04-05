ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Iowa man identified as the 'I-65 killer' of the 1980s

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
The Indiana State Police say they used genealogical data and crime scene evidence to link an Iowa man who died in 2013 to the killings of three female motel clerks and sexual assault of a fourth in Indiana and Kentucky from 1987 through 1990.

The undated booking photo provided by the Indiana State Police shows Harry Edward Greenwell, the suspect in the "Days Inn" cold case. Police announced the identity of the suspect of the murders during a press conference in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police identified Greenwell more than 30 years after three women were killed and another assaulted using investigative genealogy. (Indiana State Police via AP)

Sgt. Glen Fifield said Tuesday that Harry Edward Greenwell, who died at age 68 in New Albin, Iowa, was the so-called “I-65 killer." He says evidence linked Greenwell to the 1987 rape and killing of Vicki Heath at a motel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and to the March 1989 killings of Margaret “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert at motels in Indiana. It also linked him to the 1990 sexual assault of an Indiana motel worker who escaped.

